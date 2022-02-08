Michael Appleton satisfied and relieved after Lincoln’s win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Appleton satisfied and relieved after Lincoln’s win over Morecambe

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.57pm
Michael Appleton’s Lincoln beat Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)
There was a mixture of satisfaction and relief for Lincoln manager Michael Appleton as he saw his side register just their fourth home League One win of the season as they beat Morecambe 2-1.

First-half strikes from Morgan Whittaker and Cohen Bramall saw the Imps ease 2-0 ahead, before Toumani Diagouraga pulled a goal back for the Shrimps, who piled on some late pressure but could not force an equaliser.

“I thought we were outstanding for the first 25 minutes, but then some nervousness crept in in the second half, especially when they scored their goal,” said Appleton. “It was understandable as our record here is not particularly great, but we passed the test.

“It was good to see people putting their bodies on the line, getting blocks when they needed to. We were a little bit too deep at times, but that came from our nervousness.

“I am glad we got the rewards after we performed like that in the first half. From a psychological point of view, it is a great win.”

Appleton was pleased to see defender Joe Walsh finally overcome his injury troubles to start his first game since October and help keep 21-goal danger-man Cole Stockton quiet.

“He gives us that steel and balance down the left-hand side,” he added. “To have him in the team tonight knowing they have a player like Stockton up top was great.”

City took the lead after 10 minutes, following a fine move that involved Anthony Scully dummying Max Sanders’ pass to TJ Eyoma, with the right-back playing in Scully, whose shot was blocked on the line, only for Whittaker to follow in and ram the ball home.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0. Chris Maguire found Scully in the area and as he looked primed to shoot, he deftly laid in Bramall, who found the far corner from a tight angle.

Morecambe hit back 11 minutes into the second half, when City failed to properly clear a free-kick and Diagouraga smashed home a low shot.

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson was left to rue a poor opening from his men, which ultimately cost them.

“The first 20 minutes we were poor and were 2-0 down before we’d really even started,” said Robinson. “We didn’t stay with runners and we got punished for it.

“Second half, it was like night and day. It’s a simple game if you press and pass the ball, and you get the results. Second half we did that, first half we didn’t.

“It’s been the story of our season, that inconsistency. We were on the front foot in that second half, which makes that first-half performance even more disappointing. It is so frustrating.”

