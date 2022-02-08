Luton learning how to win in Championship after Barnsley defeat – Nathan Jones

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side are learning how to win in the Championship after they triumphed 2-1 against basement side Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

Allan Campbell’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Carlton Morris, only for top scorer Elijah Adebayo’s penalty to win it on the hour mark.

Jones said: “It was a classic win, I’m happy with that. It wasn’t one for the purist, but sometimes you’ve got to dig them out, especially at this level.

“There’s been teams that do fantastically well year in year out in the Championship that learn how to just win games and that’s what we’re doing at the minute.

“We mess about before half-time, try a backheel when it’s not on, and let them back into the game.

“We should have had a penalty, so we should have been two up at half-time and – if we’re just professional in what we do – then we see that game out.

“We haven’t played the best but we see that game out.

“Once we made the tactical change (bringing Fred Onyedinma on) I thought we were much, much better.

“They went gung ho late on and I thought we saw the game out really well. So, even though it wasn’t a classic, I thought it was a wonderful, wonderful win.”

A quiet first half saw the Tykes go closest through Callum Styles’ curler, but Town led after 28 minutes as James Bree’s corner was bundled over the line by Campbell for his third goal of the season.

The Tykes levelled two minutes before the break with Morris beating both Kal Naismitih and Gabe Osho to dink the ball over James Shea.

After the break, Josh Benson’s free-kick was too close to Shea, before Luton were awarded a penalty when substitute Onyedinma was fouled by goalkeeper Bradley Collins and Adebayo slammed his effort into the top corner.

The striker fluffed a great chance moments later, before Barnsley almost levelled in stoppage time. with Callum Styles’ header dropping wide.

Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi, whose side are now eight points from safety, said: “I’m confident we can improve the results we have done.

“I don’t think in the way we have played the last games that we look that beaten as you might think when you have lost so many games and you are at the bottom of the league.

“We looked like a team that can really put up a fight against any opponent, I don’t care if it’s Bournemouth or if it’s Luton that has good form.

“So I know we can improve results, then when we do, let’s see at the end of the season if it was enough.”