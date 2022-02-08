Luton learning how to win in Championship after Barnsley defeat – Nathan Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luton learning how to win in Championship after Barnsley defeat – Nathan Jones

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.03pm
Nathan Jones’s Luton edged Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Jones’s Luton edged Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side are learning how to win in the Championship after they triumphed 2-1 against basement side Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

Allan Campbell’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Carlton Morris, only for top scorer Elijah Adebayo’s penalty to win it on the hour mark.

Jones said: “It was a classic win, I’m happy with that. It wasn’t one for the purist, but sometimes you’ve got to dig them out, especially at this level.

“There’s been teams that do fantastically well year in year out in the Championship that learn how to just win games and that’s what we’re doing at the minute.

“We mess about before half-time, try a backheel when it’s not on, and let them back into the game.

“We should have had a penalty, so we should have been two up at half-time and – if we’re just professional in what we do – then we see that game out.

“We haven’t played the best but we see that game out.

“Once we made the tactical change (bringing Fred Onyedinma on) I thought we were much, much better.

“They went gung ho late on and I thought we saw the game out really well. So, even though it wasn’t a classic, I thought it was a wonderful, wonderful win.”

A quiet first half saw the Tykes go closest through Callum Styles’ curler, but Town led after 28 minutes as James Bree’s corner was bundled over the line by Campbell for his third goal of the season.

The Tykes levelled two minutes before the break with Morris beating both Kal Naismitih and Gabe Osho to dink the ball over James Shea.

After the break, Josh Benson’s free-kick was too close to Shea, before Luton were awarded a penalty when substitute Onyedinma was fouled by goalkeeper Bradley Collins and Adebayo slammed his effort into the top corner.

The striker fluffed a great chance moments later, before Barnsley almost levelled in stoppage time. with Callum Styles’ header dropping wide.

Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi, whose side are now eight points from safety, said: “I’m confident we can improve the results we have done.

“I don’t think in the way we have played the last games that we look that beaten as you might think when you have lost so many games and you are at the bottom of the league.

“We looked like a team that can really put up a fight against any opponent, I don’t care if it’s Bournemouth or if it’s Luton that has good form.

“So I know we can improve results, then when we do, let’s see at the end of the season if it was enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier