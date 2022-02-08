John Yems backs Aramide Oteh to silence his critics after scoring at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Yems backs Aramide Oteh to silence his critics after scoring at Harrogate

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.03pm
Crawley manager John Yems saw his side take the points at Harroate (John Walton/PA)
Crawley manager John Yems saw his side take the points at Harroate (John Walton/PA)

Crawley manager John Yems believes Aramide Oteh will silence his critics after opening his account during only his second appearance for the club.

Oteh opened the scoring during a 3-1 win at Harrogate with Nicholas Tsaroulla and Tom Nichols going on to wrap up maximum points after Brahima Diarra had levelled for the hosts.

Ex-QPR striker Oteh had only managed to net once in 10 league outings for Salford and just once in 13 for Colchester before moving to Sussex last week but Yems has every confidence in the 23-year-old’s potency.

Yems said: “I’ve been told by people that Rami can’t score, but I saw him play at QPR and I know he can score and the way we will play he will get chances.”

Yems also argued with justification that his team were deserved winners, adding: “We got our just rewards for the work we put in. The referee tried his best to ruin it for us in the first half when I thought we should have had a penalty, but we can’t worry about that and we earned the win.

“When it went 1-1, I could hear some of our fans moaning and perhaps a few thought we were going to melt again but the substitutes came on and did well and that’s what they are there for – they’re not just there to make up the numbers. It’s now all about the big ‘C’ word, because all the players need to show consistency.

“Everybody put in a shift and, don’t get me wrong, that should just be the starting point in every game.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver also bemoaned his side’s lack of consistency and declared that 18-year-old loan signing Diarra was setting the example in that respect.

“They deserved the win,” the home boss admitted.

“We made individual errors that cost us and it was Kamikaze stuff at the back at times.

“They also had a centre-forward in Nichols who was a cut above what was on show in our centre-forward play. We had certain players who were good enough to win the game but, as a team, we did not do enough.

“I look at our wide men and think they are top-three material, but we’ve got to feed them and look after them.

“Our style has always been to play 4-4-2 and get at teams and, at 18, Brahima Diarra is showing the consistency required to be higher up at this level but, maybe, we are in a period of our time in the Football League where we are learning about players.

“If you can get three out of four performances that are of the required standard from players then that’s OK, but we’re probably getting two out of five from some at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier