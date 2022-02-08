Stephen Crainey insists Fleetwood deserved draw against MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stephen Crainey insists Fleetwood deserved draw against MK Dons

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.05pm
Stephen Crainey’s side are in a relegation battle (Nigel French/PA)
Stephen Crainey’s side are in a relegation battle (Nigel French/PA)

Fleetwood manager Stephen Crainey felt his side were good value for a point as Paddy Lane’s second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing MK Dons.

Defender Harry Darling headed home Scott Twine’s free-kick to put the Dons ahead after 12 minutes on a rain-sodden night at Highbury Stadium.

But Lane was on hand to cancel it out six minutes after the restart, picking up Ellis Harrison’s lay-off before smashing the ball past Jamie Cumming for his fourth goal of the season.

“[There were] two footballing teams that want to try and get the ball down and play but it was a real difficult surface for both teams tonight,” Crainey said.

“I thought MK Dons had a lot of the ball in the first half but without really troubling us. And obviously they score from the set-play.

“The set-play was disappointing on our behalf, but I thought we showed more energy, more hunger and more desire in the second half and I thought we deserved our draw in the end.”

Crainey thought his team lacked a bit of energy in the opening 45 minutes.

“I said to them at half-time, it’s not us,” he added.

“But we got that (an improved performance) in the second half.

“We’re a real fit group, we’ve got good energy in the side and I thought that showed in the second half and as I say, we got our just rewards with the goal and I’m disappointed not to win it but as I say we’ll take the point.”

Fleetwood have now drawn four consecutive League One games and remain in 19th place, three points above the relegation zone.

MK Dons missed the chance to leapfrog Wigan into second spot, but manager Liam Manning was impressed with how his players dealt with the tricky conditions.

“It was a really tough evening I think,” he said.

“You look at the condition of the pitch – obviously the rain being up here. I thought we played some good stuff first half.

“I thought the lads showed an element of bravery to try and play in the right areas.

“I thought we made some good decisions in terms of where and when to play.

“I actually thought we played some really good stuff on a really difficult pitch.

“The second half is slightly frustrating I think in terms of how we came out and just even with the conditions it got a little bit worse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier