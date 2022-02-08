Wayne Rooney believes extra responsibility has upped Tom Lawrence’s game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney believes extra responsibility has upped Tom Lawrence’s game

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.10pm
Wayne Rooney’s side beat Hull (Tim Goode/PA)
Wayne Rooney’s side beat Hull (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby boss Wayne Rooney revealed how his decision to promote Tom Lawrence is helping the forward lead the Rams’ fight for Championship survival.

Rooney reckons making him captain has lifted his game and Lawrence shone again, scoring and assisting as Hull were beaten 3-1 to leave Derby only four points from safety.

Hull began well with Keane Lewis-Potter forcing Ryan Allsop into a flying save in the fourth minute but Derby took control after Craig Forsyth headed in Jason Knight’s cross in the 19th minute.

They pressed strongly and moved the ball quickly to put Hull under pressure and deserved the second which Lawrence turned in after Matt Ingram could only parry Festy Ebosele’s low cross.

Any hope Hull had vanished in the 47th minute when Lawrence played Ebosele in and his low shot flashed past Ingram and inside the far post.

Hull pulled a goal back in the 65th minute when Forsyth could only divert a Lewis-Potter cross past Allsop but a comeback never really looked on and Derby saw the game out to keep their dream of Championship survival alive.

Lawrence has now scored nine in all competitions and Rooney said: “He’s been excellent.

“I knew at the start of the season when I made him captain that some people would have said it was a controversial decision.

“But I’ve known Tom for a long time and know what he’s capable of and knew that by giving him that extra responsibility it would up his game.

“He’s a player who wants to be challenged and I think Tom is probably in the best form he’s been in for a long time.

“He’s scoring goals, creating goals but the other side of it which people don’t really see that much is his work-rate is incredible.

“He’s playing almost every minute of every game and although he’s had issues in the past with getting cramp a lot, he’s really worked hard on his diet and he’s been magnificent.”

Hull suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Head coach Shota Arveladzer said: “It’s difficult for me to explain why we were so weak at things that we are really good at.

“Like team work, winning the first and second ball we are good at but today we lost those kind of balls.

“We started well and things were going the way we talked about. We spoke about some things which worked well but then after the goal we lose every ball and every bounce was for Derby.

“Then the second goal we have three players looking to each other. As I say we are good on team work and working hard but today was disappointing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier