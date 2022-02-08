Wealdstone beat Yeovil to give their National League survival hopes major boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wealdstone gave their National League survival hopes a major boost with a 2-1 home win against Yeovil.

Josh Umerah and Nikola Tavares gave Wealdstone a 2-0 half-time lead and although Yeovil responded through Dale Gorman’s second-half effort, the home side held on.

Umerah was first to react after Ira Jackson’s blocked shot had rebounded to him in the box and gave Wealdstone a 38th-minute lead with a close-range finish.

Tavares struck a second six minutes later, poking home from Jerome Okimo’s flick-on after Yeovil had failed to clear a corner.

The visitors got themselves back into it just after the hour-mark when Gorman converted from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Medy Elito.

Wealdstone saw the game out for just their second win in nine league matches, while Yeovil have now notched only one victory in eight.