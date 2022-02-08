Jon Brady hails ‘hard-fought’ win as Northampton move back into top three

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton boss Jon Brady hailed another superb defensive display from his players after they blunted promotion rivals Newport at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins, Ali Koiki and Louis Appere all missed chances before Fraser Horsfall grabbed a late winner when forcing in Mitch Pinnock’s 82nd-minute corner.

And with goalkeeper Liam Roberts making three excellent saves at the other end, a 14th clean sheet of the season ensured a 1-0 victory and three vital points.

“I’m really happy,” said Brady, whose side moved back into the top three in League Two. “It was a hard-fought game.

“Let’s get it right, they are a good side and it was two teams going toe-to-toe tonight and we’ve come out on top.

“I felt everyone, to a man, even the subs that came on, put themselves on the line and worked so hard.

“We also created a lot more chances from open play and they were good chances as well.

“Sam had one cleared off the line, Jon Guthrie nearly got in on it, Ali was in at the back stick and only needed to tap it in and then Louis has one where it bobbles right up on him.

“Josh Eppiah had a good chance near the end as well so we did have some really, really good chances and there was some good play and overall I’m really pleased with the performance.”

Newport had their chances too, none more so than when 20-goal man Dom Telford was sent through on goal early in the second half, but Roberts stood firm and made the save.

The Exiles are clinging on to a play-off place having now lost back-to-back games.

“It’s a disappointing result tonight and I think a draw would have been a fair reflection,” said Newport boss James Rowberry.

“They had chances, we had chances and to get done at a set-piece late on, it’s very disappointing.

“They put the ball in behind you and force you back and if you don’t get your clearances right, they end up on top of you and have opportunities on your goal and that’s what happened.

“We had a few decent chances. They made some good blocks in the first half but normally we take those chances.

“We felt could have exploited their back-line but the execution wasn’t quite right and we didn’t do it to the effect that we normally do.

“It’s obviously not ideal to lose two games on the bounce but we need to learn from our mistakes and move on with it.”