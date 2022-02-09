Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro loses to countryman in emotional ATP return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro loses to countryman in emotional ATP return

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 6.34am
Juan Martin Del Potro cries after losing to Federico Delbonis (Gustavo Garello/PA)
Former world number three Juan Martin del Potro’s long-awaited ATP tour return ended in heartache in Buenos Aires after the Argentine lost to his friend and countryman Federico Delbonis.

In Del Potro’s first match since March 2019, he broke serve in the opening set of the Argentina Open match before ultimately falling 6-1 6-3 in one hour and 23 minutes.

The 2009 US Open champion needed to pause play while preparing to step to the line in the second set as he became overcome with emotion, prompting the crowd to chant sympathetically for the Olympic silver medallist.

Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans
Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans (Gustavo Garello/AP)

According to the ATP Tour website, the crowd included around 80 of his friends and family, including his mother who was seeing him play for the first time in his professional career.

Also present in the stands was his sister – Argentina Davis Cup captain Guillermo Coria – and many of the players competing at the tournament.

After match-point, Delbonis and Del Potro hugged while the crowd continued to chant and applaud the latter.

Earlier Del Potro revealed he may retire after the event, prompting an outpouring of support from fellow players – including former world number one Andy Murray.

The three-time grand slam champion told Tennis Head: “I hope he’s doing OK. I feel for him. I know it’s an incredibly difficult situation.

“But yeah, like I said, I hope he manages to finish on a positive note with you know, all his fans behind him and a great atmosphere and yeah, and that he’s as pain free as can be.

“I guess the tough times and everything that you go through, it’s not on camera. It must have been unbelievably difficult for him.

“And yeah, I don’t really know what to say. I know having been in that position myself. You feel like you’re sort of suffering a lot of the time like, alone.”

