Football rumours: Harry Kane abandons Tottenham exit plan due to Antonio Conte

What the papers say

Tottenham striker Harry Kane may have changed his mind about wanting to leave the club thanks to arrival of Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Express. The 28-year-old striker had reportedly been frustrated by Spurs’ dismal start to the campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo. But his sacking in November and Conte’s arrival as head coach are said to have pleased the England captain.

The Daily Star reports Manchester United have locked their sights on Belgium and Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The 24-year-old is also said to being monitored by Juventus as his contract with the Foxes is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has been targeted by Manchester Utd (Mike Egerton/PA)

Granit Xhaka could still leave Arsenal this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Roma in the summer – and Football.London claims the transfer could be rekindled at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Norwich and Rangers are vying for Schalke’s goalkeeper Martin Fraisl. The 28-year-old Austrian is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, the Daily Mail claims.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Everton’s Moise Kean is currently on loan at Juventus (Nick Potts/PA)

Moise Kean: Calciomercato reports that Paris St Germain are interested in signing Everton’s 21-year-old striker, who is currently on loan at Juventus.

Hugo Ekitike: 90 Min reports a number of Premier League clubs are watching Reims’ 19-year-old strike after Newcastle failed to sign him last month.