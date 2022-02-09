The four new faces in England’s Test squad for next month’s tour of West Indies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The four new faces in England’s Test squad for next month’s tour of West Indies

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.13am
Alex Lees, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson are heading to the Caribbean (PA)
England’s post-Ashes cull took another twist on Tuesday when James Anderson and Stuart Broad were left out of next month’s tour of the West Indies.

Six other players who were part of the 4-0 thrashing Down Under have also been discarded, with four uncapped names included in the 16-man squad for the three Tests in the Caribbean.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the new faces hoping to make their international red-ball debuts in March.

Alex Lees

The most experienced member of the foursome, Durham opener Lees captained the England Lions in Australia this winter but contributed scores of one and two in the single tour match completed. With no back-up opener included in the England travelling party, the 28-year-old has clearly made enough of an impression to be given three Tests to show his worth. An old team-mate of Joe Root’s during his time at Yorkshire before he was dropped, the leadership of the Halifax-born left-hander is as much of a reason for his selection as an average of 34.86 in 127 first-class
matches.

Matthew Fisher

Yorkshire seamer Fisher is one of the direct beneficiaries of Anderson and Broad being dropped. Long tipped for an international career since he debuted at the age of 15 for his county, a string of injury issues halted his development and are behind a meagre total of 21 first-class matches at the age of 24. The right-arm bowler has good control with his pace in the mid-80s and finished the season strongly, including a nine-wicket match haul against Somerset.

Saqib Mahmood

Saqib Mahmood has taken 21 wickets in 19 white-ball appearances for England
Saqib Mahmood has taken 21 wickets in 19 white-ball appearances for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Lancashire quick has been around the England set-up since his international Twenty20 debut at the end of 2019 and stepped up to the mark last summer after he received a late call-up to the one-day international series with Pakistan. Mahmood finished as player of the series as a Covid-hit England won by a 3-0 margin. Capable of hitting 90mphs with seam movement and swing, time on the franchise circuit has improved his game and despite largely earning plaudits for his white-ball exploits, he will aim to take his chance in the Caribbean.

Matt Parkinson

Shane Warne tipped fellow leg-spinner Parkinson for a role in the recent Ashes series but the Lancashire bowler was ignored as a potential bolter. The links between the pair first emerged after the 25-year-old from Bolton produced his own ball-of-the-century effort when he dismissed Adam Rossington in April. It occurred after a frustrating winter tour of India where his main role was to carry the drinks. A strong domestic season, particularly in red-ball cricket, furthered his claims for a Test debut and while it did not happen in 2021, his selection over Dom Bees feels significant for this series.

