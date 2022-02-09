Mohamed Salah expected to return as Liverpool host Leicester in Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mohamed Salah expected to return as Liverpool host Leicester in Premier League

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.39pm
Mohamed Salah returns for Liverpool against Leicester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah returns for Liverpool against Leicester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to face Leicester after returning immediately from his Africa Cup of Nations final disappointment.

The Premier League’s leading scorer was back in the country on Monday and has trained with his team-mates for two days, although Sadio Mane will not be available after Senegal’s victory celebrations meant he will not arrive home until Wednesday evening.

Captain Jordan Henderson sustained a back problem in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Cardiff and will need to be assessed but Fabinho will return after being rested following international duty with Brazil.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will choose from an unchanged squad following Sunday’s disappointing FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Foxes are in the middle of an injury crisis which is threatening to derail their season and Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne are among those still out.

Rodgers has no new injury concerns but is likely to make changes for a return to league action, while Senegal’s Nampalys Mendy is back.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Minamino, Jones, Elliott, Diaz.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Amartey, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Lookman, Tielemans, Daka, Ndidi, Pereira, Iheanacho, Ward, Ayoze Perez, Albrighton, Soumare, Vestergaard, Choudhury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier