Home Sport

Romain Saiss and Francisco Trincao return for Wolves’ clash with Arsenal

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 4.05pm
Romain Saiss is back for Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Romain Saiss is back for Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage will welcome Romain Saiss and Francisco Trincao back to the squad for Thursday night’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Defender Saiss has returned to training following his trip to the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, while winger Trincao has recovered from Covid-19 and both are available.

Lage will make late checks on wing-back Jonny (knee) as he closes in on a return and forward Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), but winger Pedro Neto (knee) and defenders Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) are still out.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns after a break of 18 days allowed Mikel Arteta to get the majority of his players back fit.

Full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is the only doubt while midfielder Mohamed Elneny may be rested having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are also back in contention having both served the last game of their respective suspensions in the goalless draw with Burnley.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Toti, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Jonny, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Podence, Silva, Jimenez, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

