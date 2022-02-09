Sir Andrew Strauss: Paul Collingwood has potential for long-term head coach role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Andrew Strauss: Paul Collingwood has potential for long-term head coach role

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 6.01pm
Paul Collingwood will lead England in the forthcoming red-ball series in the Caribbean (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss believes Paul Collingwood is the right character to start England’s “red-ball reset” and has opened the door for the interim head coach to hold a similar post in the future.

Three senior members of staff have lost their jobs and eight players, including James Anderson and Stuart Broad, have been dropped for next month’s tour of the West Indies as the fall-out from England’s disastrous Ashes performance continues.

Collingwood was announced as interim replacement for Chris Silverwood on Monday, after he also deputised for the former Essex head coach during the T20 series in the Caribbean last month.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board are expected to hire a more experienced name to permanently replace Silverwood by the summer, were the head coach position be split into two roles, former limited-overs captain Collingwood could be in line for the white-ball vacancy.

Strauss said: “For that tour of the West Indies, it’s a five-week tour, it feels like there’s a distinct advantage of having someone who has been part of that set-up already, with an established relationship with players and other support staff.

“Paul obviously deputised for Chris Silverwood out in the West Indies with the T20 team and had done a very good job out there by all accounts.

“He is definitely one we should have an eye on moving forward for a head coach role.

“It’s an opportunity for him to understand what that job entails and to start this process with the red-ball reset as well. He’s the right sort of character to do that.

“He’s enthusiastic, he’s got bundles of energy and is very clear on how he sees the England Test team playing, so it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Events in Australia over the weekend have pushed Justin Langer high up the pecking order of candidates who could permanently replace Silverwood.

Langer resigned from his head coach role with Cricket Australia despite inflicting a 4-0 win over England months after T20 World Cup success.

But Strauss insisted his job over the coming months is merely to appoint Ashley Giles’ successor after he resigned from his managing director of England men’s cricket position last week.

“That’s not my decision,” Strauss said on Langer during his broadcast interviews.

“I have to help the ECB recruit the director of cricket and they will be thinking about the candidates for the coaching position.”

