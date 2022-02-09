Courtney Lawes ruled out of England’s trip to Italy due to concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courtney Lawes ruled out of England’s trip to Italy due to concussion

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 6.50pm Updated: February 9 2022, 7.00pm
Courtney Lawes will miss England’s game against Italy because of concussion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Courtney Lawes is unavailable for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy as he continues to recover from concussion.

Lawes missed the 20-17 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the tournament and has yet to resume full training with Eddie Jones’ squad, ruling him out of Sunday’s trip to Rome.

Tom Curry will remain as captain in Lawes’ absence and the hope will be that the veteran Northampton lock is passed fit for the visit of Wales to Twickenham on February 26.

“Courtney Lawes is unavailable for selection as he continues working through his return to play protocols,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

Lawes’ last outing was for Northampton against Ulster on January 16 and his ongoing absence will be of concern to England as they look to rebuild their title challenge in round two.

Uncapped Leicester forward Ollie Chessum has been retained in the reduced 27-man squad that will step up preparations for the Stadio Olimpico showdown and could make his debut on Sunday.

There is no place for Joe Launchbury, however, as he returns to Wasps to continue his comeback from the knee injury he sustained in April.

The absence of Mark Atkinson means England will either retain their centre duo of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly or opt for Slade alongside Joe Marchant.

