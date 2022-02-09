Bournemouth return to automatic promotion spots after win over Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dominic Solanke scored his 20th goal of the season to help Bournemouth move back into second place after an incident-packed 3-1 win at home to Birmingham.

Ryan Christie opened the scoring and Jaidon Anthony sealed the victory as the Cherries made amends for Sunday’s shock FA Cup defeat at home to non-league Boreham Wood.

The hosts had Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma sent off in the second half two minutes before Onel Hernandez briefly made it 2-1.

Bournemouth handed league debuts to two of their five transfer deadline day signings – Nat Phillips and Todd Cantwell – while Kieffer Moore and Siriki Dembele were named on the bench.

Cantwell took just six minutes to make an impression, whipping in a delicious left-wing cross that Solanke narrowly failed to connect with from six yards out.

Four minutes later Phillips had to clear Lyle Taylor’s goal-bound header over his own crossbar.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham were looking to arrest a run of only one victory in 10 league games but the visitors found themselves behind in the 17th minute.

Christie’s initial curling shot was kept out by the crossbar with Neil Etheridge beaten but Philip Billing put the rebound back into the six-yard box and Christie tucked home from close range.

Bournemouth had a loud penalty appeal turned down when Birmingham defender Kristian Pedersen slid in to dispossess Solanke and the ball appeared to strike his trailing arm.

The hosts doubled their lead on 31 minutes with Christie this time the provider.

The Scot played in Solanke with a precise slide-rule pass and the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker fired into the bottom corner with a precise first-time finish.

It could have been 3-0 in the 35th minute when Billing headed against the outside of a post from six yards.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers was not seriously called into action until seven minutes into the second half when he made a superb one-handed save to keep out Gary Gardner’s bullet header.

The Cherries responded to the scare with a swift counter-attack which needed Etheridge to come racing off his line to prevent Solanke getting a shot away.

The game threatened to turn on its head after a crazy two minutes in which Bournemouth had Jefferson Lerma sent off and Birmingham pulled a goal back.

Lerma was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute for a late lunge on Blues substitute Hernandez.

Hernandez promptly reduced the arrears with a strike from the edge of the penalty area that took a big deflection off Phillips.

It could have been 2-2 moments later when fellow sub Lukas Jutkiewicz saw his effort from point-blank range turned behind by Travers.

But Anthony sealed the points with 16 minutes to go with a neat finish into the corner after a jinking run into the penalty area.