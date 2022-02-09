Dundee United end winless run with victory over Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United end winless run with victory over Motherwell

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.56pm
Dundee United eased past Motherwell (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dundee United returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a comfortable victory over Motherwell at Tannadice.

The home side took the lead in the first half thanks to a stunning strike from on-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt.

The Tangerines then increased their lead after the break with Tony Watt coming back to haunt his former side.

The result sees United leapfrog Motherwell into fourth place in the Premiership table on goal difference, with the Steelmen still looking for their first league win of 2022.

Motherwell made a quickfire start to the match with Sean Goss hitting a 25-yard shot off the top of United keeper Benjamin Siegrist’s crossbar with only 13 seconds on the clock.

The Steelmen were awarded a free-kick just outside the home box and Goss came close again, firing over this time.

United were then denied by the woodwork in the 10th minute when Ian Harkes played in Marc McNulty with the striker’s fierce shot hitting Liam Kelly’s right-hand post.

The Tangerines then created another opening for Ilmari Niskanen but Bevis Mugabi made a crucial tackle just as the Finnish winger looked to pull the trigger.

The visitors had a chance of their own when United skipper Ryan Edwards gave the ball away but Joe Efford failed to take full advantage with a wayward shot.

Motherwell had an even better chance when Kaiyne Woolery galloped down the left before sending a dangerous low cross into the home box but Roberts sent his shot wide of the post.

And the Steelmen were left to rue that missed opportunity as the Tangerines took the lead in the 29th minute.

A spell of United pressure resulted in the ball being cleared to the edge of the Motherwell box straight to Levitt who hit a perfectly-struck half volley high past Kelly and into the back of the net – the Terrors’ first goal in four games.

United then doubled their advantage in the 59th minute.

Niskanen went on a blistering run down the left before producing an inch-perfect cross to Watt who gleefully fired home at the back post for his first goal in what was his seventh game for the club.

Callum Slattery then came close with a fierce strike that flew just past Siegrist’s left-hand post.

United could have put the game to bed in the 78th minute but sub Nicky Clark fired well over.

Siegrist then had to look lively to keep out a shot from Motherwell replacement Kevin van Veen.

