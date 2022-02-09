Preston and Huddersfield stretch unbeaten runs with goalless draw at Deepdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Preston and Huddersfield stretch unbeaten runs with goalless draw at Deepdale

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.03pm
Preston drew 0-0 with Huddersfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Preston drew 0-0 with Huddersfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Preston and Huddersfield extended their unbeaten runs as they contested an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers remain in fifth place in the Sky Bet Championship table as they extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Preston, meanwhile, drew for the fourth consecutive home match, but have now lost just once in 10 matches since Ryan Lowe took over at Deepdale in early December.

North End opened up the first clear sight of goal after 10 minutes when Ched Evans disappointingly scuffed his shot after darting in to meet Brad Potts’ precise cross.

Both sides were playing open, enterprising football early on, and the Terriers replied with Danny Ward lashing a half-volley narrowly over the top.

The hosts were out of luck when, following some neat build-up play, Ben Whiteman’s thunderous goal-bound strike was blocked on its way through by team-mate Greg Cunningham.

Noisy fans of both teams were lapping it up, with the visiting contingent off their feet when the Terriers went close just before the half-hour mark.

Luke O’Brien saw an initial effort blocked, with the rebound falling to Harry Toffolo, who failed to find the target from 15 yards.

With both sides in such good nick it was unsurprising to see Preston reply almost immediately, with Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer fizzing an angled shot past the far post.

The tempo dipped somewhat as the interval approached and it was two minutes before half-time when the next opportunity arose.

It fell to North End, with Daniel Johnson crossing in for Evans, whose close-range effort was brilliantly beaten away by keeper Lee Nicholls.

The hosts began the second period in the ascendancy and Evans was unlucky again when his flicked effort following Archer’s cross was expertly blocked by Tom Lees.

Archer then tested Nicholls with a quickfire shot on the turn.

With the game now ebbing and flowing once again Huddersfield, now attacking the end where their fans were massed, threatened when Danel Sinani volleyed straight at grateful Preston keeper Daniel Iversen.

With the 70-minute mark beckoning it remained goalless, but a victory was still very much there for the taking.

Terriers’ sub Carel Eiting saw a powerful strike blocked, while at the other end the North End contingent appealed vociferously for an 84th-minute penalty when sub Emil Riis went down following a challenge from Lees.

Whiteman fired a late volley over the top as Preston had the final word on a night when both sides will probably have been content with a share of the spoils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier