Michael McKenna scores late penalty as Arbroath secure draw against Hamilton By Press Association February 9 2022, 10.06pm Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Hamilton (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Hamilton in the cinch Championship. Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton was cancelled out by Nicky Low’s first-half penalty before Andrew Ryan’s goal put the visitors ahead for a second time. In stoppage time, Jack Hamilton was fouled in the penalty area with Lewis Spence shown a red card for violent conduct. McKenna then made no mistake with the spot-kick to ensure that Arbroath maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘Commentator’s nightmare’ as FIVE Hamiltons feature in Arbroath FC game Late-late Arbroath show delights boss Dick Campbell but admits Lichties ‘dropped standards’ Arbroath 2-2 Hamilton: Late McKenna penalty rescues point as Lichties go FIVE points clear at top Scott Stewart: Part-time Arbroath squad built by Dick Campbell can cope with congested schedule