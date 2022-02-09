St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson bemoans ‘horrendous decision’ for penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson bemoans ‘horrendous decision’ for penalty

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.38pm
Callum Davidson was unhappy with a penalty awarded against his side (Andrew Milligan/PA))
Callum Davidson was unhappy with a penalty awarded against his side (Andrew Milligan/PA))

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson blamed a “horrendous decision” by referee David Dickinson for contributing to his team’s 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

The match official awarded the home side a penalty following Jamie McCart’s challenge on Alex Greive and Connor Ronan converted to cancel out St Johnstone’s opener scored by Callum Hendry.

Greive added a second goal for St Mirren early in the second period, sending St Johnstone bottom of the table in the process.

Davidson said: “I was disappointed with the penalty given against us. It was a horrendous decision.

“I’ve watched it back numerous times and I’m still to see it. He said it was a blatant shove to push the player down. To me the ball was waist height, the player tried to head it and Jamie was behind him.

“Big decisions in games can change it especially when confidence is fragile. I sound like a broken record but huge decisions have cost us so it’s hard to take especially when confidence isn’t high. These things have to go for us.”

Davidson, who revealed midfielder Cammy MacPherson dislocated his shoulder, also admitted his team had not responded well to the setback.

He added: “I told the players I want them to fight and encourage them to play and believe they are good players and to do the right things. For 25 minutes of the second half we didn’t do that.”

The win carried St Mirren into the top six and within a point of fourth spot, to the delight of manager Jim Goodwin.

He said: “This is where we want to be. We’ve spoken about it over past seasons about putting us in the mix for the top half.

“We’ve got a game in hand and if we win that it’ll put us into the scary position of fourth which would be incredible at this stage. But we can’t dwell on the win.

“We have to recover properly for the weekend. As it’s so tight and congested we can’t get carried away as you could quickly go back to ninth or 10th. We need to remember why we are on the good run and it’s down to hard work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier