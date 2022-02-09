Carlos Corberan says a point was fair result after goalless draw at Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan admitted a point was a fair result as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Preston.

It was an entertaining contest between two in-form sides and neither would have been too dissatisfied to come away with a point.

Ched Evans and Cameron Archer both had good chances for hosts North End, while Danny Ward and Danel Sinani spurned opportunities for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield still sit in fifth after gaining a point and, despite missing out on the chance to boost their promotion chances, Corberan conceded both sides deserved a point.

He said: “I think overall it was probably a fair result. We tried our best to keep going to get the three points, but it wasn’t to be today.

“It’s true Preston had a good 10 minutes towards the end and I suppose overall we haven’t really played that well, but it is a positive away result for us.

“I couldn’t say if we’re fully satisfied with the result. On another day we would have got the victory, but I have to say that maybe we didn’t do quite enough to get the three points.

“We tried our best to take control of the game at different times, but we didn’t offer enough when we were attacking and there wasn’t really the consistency there.

“Maybe there wasn’t enough will there to go on and win the game and we probably needed to be a little more physical, but it is a positive outcome for us.”

Meanwhile, Preston boss Ryan Lowe was left ruing the fact that his side were not awarded a late penalty for a foul on Emil Riis.

“It really should have been three points for us,” he said

“It was definitely a penalty for us towards the end. I’ve watched it back and it was a trip.

“I know we had a Premier League referee tonight (Robert Jones), and I know it’s tough for them, but Rob’s a good referee and to be fair, he’s said he’ll take a look back at it.

“I suppose even if we’d got the decision, there’s no guarantee we’d go on and get the result.

“Our performance warranted the three points. Huddersfield are fifth, so you need to give them credit, but if we’d have just had that bit more luck at the top end, then maybe we’d have got the win.

“We have to do better to try and turn these draws into wins – the sooner we turn these performances into three points the better.

“If you don’t win, though, just don’t lose, and we’ve done that.”