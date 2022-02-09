Carlos Corberan says a point was fair result after goalless draw at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carlos Corberan says a point was fair result after goalless draw at Preston

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.39pm
Carlos Corberan felt the draw was a fair result (Martin Rickett/PA)
Carlos Corberan felt the draw was a fair result (Martin Rickett/PA)

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan admitted a point was a fair result as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Preston.

It was an entertaining contest between two in-form sides and neither would have been too dissatisfied to come away with a point.

Ched Evans and Cameron Archer both had good chances for hosts North End, while Danny Ward and Danel Sinani spurned opportunities for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield still sit in fifth after gaining a point and, despite missing out on the chance to boost their promotion chances, Corberan conceded both sides deserved a point.

He said: “I think overall it was probably a fair result. We tried our best to keep going to get the three points, but it wasn’t to be today.

“It’s true Preston had a good 10 minutes towards the end and I suppose overall we haven’t really played that well, but it is a positive away result for us.

“I couldn’t say if we’re fully satisfied with the result. On another day we would have got the victory, but I have to say that maybe we didn’t do quite enough to get the three points.

“We tried our best to take control of the game at different times, but we didn’t offer enough when we were attacking and there wasn’t really the consistency there.

“Maybe there wasn’t enough will there to go on and win the game and we probably needed to be a little more physical, but it is a positive outcome for us.”

Meanwhile, Preston boss Ryan Lowe was left ruing the fact that his side were not awarded a late penalty for a foul on Emil Riis.

“It really should have been three points for us,” he said

“It was definitely a penalty for us towards the end. I’ve watched it back and it was a trip.

“I know we had a Premier League referee tonight (Robert Jones), and I know it’s tough for them, but Rob’s a good referee and to be fair, he’s said he’ll take a look back at it.

“I suppose even if we’d got the decision, there’s no guarantee we’d go on and get the result.

“Our performance warranted the three points. Huddersfield are fifth, so you need to give them credit, but if we’d have just had that bit more luck at the top end, then maybe we’d have got the win.

“We have to do better to try and turn these draws into wins – the sooner we turn these performances into three points the better.

“If you don’t win, though, just don’t lose, and we’ve done that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier