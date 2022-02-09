James McPake hails Dundee’s battling qualities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

James McPake hails Dundee’s battling qualities

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.50pm
James McPake was delighted with Dundee’s win at Tynecastle (Jane Barlow/PA)
James McPake was delighted with Dundee’s win at Tynecastle (Jane Barlow/PA)

James McPake praised Dundee’s battling qualities after they came from behind to beat Hearts 2-1 and move off the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

Danny Mullen scored a 78th-minute winner to lift the Dens Park side above relegation rivals St Johnstone.

McPake was delighted with the way his team ended their run of nine games without a win in the league at the home of a Jambos side currently riding high in third place.

“I’m thrilled with the three points, the attitude, the determination and the fight they showed,” he said. “Not just to get back into the game but even in the first half when Hearts had a lot of the ball.

“We conceded what to me is a poor goal and we will look back at that, but it’s hard to be critical when we’ve come to a place like this when they are flying high, third in the league, and we’ve now taken four points out of six here this season.”

McPake’s players enjoyed the win at full-time but he knows they still have plenty of work to do to avoid the drop.

“Look, every three points is vital,” he said. “We had 14 cup finals, it’s down to 13 now.

“But we’ve got to be realistic as well. We can enjoy this and you saw the players going to the fans, that was an appreciation thing, that’s not us saying we’re staying up.

“It is a relief to get off the bottom but our aim is to get even higher.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was scathing of his side’s defence after they let a 1-0 half-time lead slip.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “We played very well in the first half, created loads of good chances and were in total control.

“But we didn’t take these chances and started to get a bit over complacent. We didn’t do what we’d been doing in the first half. We were quite aggressive in our passing and went behind them in the first half.

“Second half we were too static with our play. It was all side to side and not enough penetration. When we did actually penetrate we got chances.

“But we need to do better than we were. My biggest frustration to be honest was defensively. I thought we were very poor at the two goals.

“We’ve had a brilliant defensive record recently, but at this moment in time we’ve not and we need to get back to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier