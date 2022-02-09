David Martindale hoping Alan Forrest signs new deal at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale hoping Alan Forrest signs new deal at Livingston

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 11.18pm
David Martindale’s side drew at Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale reiterated that he hopes to see winger Alan Forrest stay at the club past the end of the season.

Forrest scored the opening goal in Livi’s 1–1 draw against Ross County, having already tested Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on multiple occasions.

The travelling support sang songs throughout the match to encourage the 25-year-old to sign a new contract to stay at Almondvale, and Martindale has echoed those sentiments.

“Players will come and go at Livingston, and it’s my job to bring them in and coach them,” he said.

“Hopefully Alan sees his future at Livingston, but to be fair I don’t think it was a game of football for wingers.

“Alan has put a shift in and got his goal, and that’s all you can really ask from your offensive players, because it was a difficult game of football in difficult conditions.

“We have to try and put it into perspective. It was role-reversal, because I think we stole two points the last time we were up here.”

Staggies manager Malky Mackay, meanwhile, was pleased that his side never gave up before Kayne Ramsay’s stoppage-time equaliser.

“It was a great point for us tonight,” he said.

“I thought the first half was nip and tuck in terrible conditions. I was looking at the Jail End not being able to see the ball.

“I thought we had good territory in the first half and tried to keep the ball, but in the second half we were off it a little.

“We need everybody to be on it, and a couple weren’t, which allowed them to get on the front foot.

“Once they score they’re not an easy team to play against, but I brought on a couple to freshen it up and thankfully that worked in the end.”

