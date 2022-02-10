On this day in 2000: John Barnes sacked by Celtic after less than nine months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2000: John Barnes sacked by Celtic after less than nine months

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 6.01am
John Barnes was sacked by Celtic in February 2000 after less than nine months at the helm (Ben Curtis/PA)
John Barnes was sacked by Celtic in February 2000 after less than nine months at the helm (Ben Curtis/PA)

Former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes was sacked as Celtic boss on this day in 2000, just eight months and 29 games after his arrival in Glasgow.

With Jozef Venglos unable to steer the Hoops back to trophy success in his one season at the helm, Celtic turned to former favourite Kenny Dalglish to take them back to the top of Scottish football.

Dalglish, who had won four league titles with the club before his move to Liverpool, returned in June 1999 as director of football and appointed Barnes – who had played under the Scot at Anfield – as head coach, despite no previous experience in the role.

Celtic Barnes & Dalglish
John Barnes, pictured alongside director of football Kenny Dalglish, was appointed Celtic head coach in June 1999 (Ben Curtis/PA)

The partnership started well with Celtic winning 12 of their first 13 games under Barnes, but a broken leg suffered by Henrik Larsson in a UEFA Cup loss to Lyon not only threatened the striker’s career, but also led to the downfall of his rookie manager.

A run of five losses in eight games, including a 4-2 loss to Rangers in Barnes’ first Old Firm derby, saw the pressure begin to build.

And Barnes was sacked on February 10 after Celtic were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by second-tier Inverness, a loss which led to the timeless newspaper headline ‘Super Caley Go Ballistic Celtic Are Atrocious’.

Dalglish took the reins and went on to win the League Cup before Martin O’Neill was appointed in the summer.

The ill-fated spell meant Barnes could not find work elsewhere for some time. He went on to manage Jamaica for 11 games between 2008-09 and then spend four months in charge of Tranmere, winning just three matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier