Football rumours: Man Utd players want Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 6.43am
Mauricio Pochettino (PA)
Mauricio Pochettino (PA)

What the papers say

Individual players at Manchester United are putting pressure on the club to hire Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager. The Daily Express reports that several senior members of the United squad are keen on the former Tottenham boss but their interim manager Ralf Rangnick – who will have input into who the club hire – is said to be a fan of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham lost out on winger Luis Diaz to Liverpool because of hesitation, writes the Metro. The 25-year-old signed for the Reds from Porto at the end of January – and his father has reportedly said Spurs missed out on the Colombian because they were not decisive enough.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz in action during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Anfield, Liverpool.
Liverpool beat the Spurs to sign Luis Diaz (Peter Byrne/PA)

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka turned down a move to Manchester United before the transfer deadline, the Manchester Evening News claims. The 33-year-old was said to have been offered by the north-east club in a loan swap deal for United and England keeper Dean Henderson, but Dubravka was not interested in the switch.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, 26, has revealed that he turned down both Barcelona and Juventus last month because his “priority” was joining Sevilla on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manuel Akanji: Sport1, via Teamtalk, says Manchester United manager Rangnick is interested in signing the 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender.

Yves Bissouma: Aston Villa will try to sign the Brighton midfielder in the summer, according to the Athletic.

