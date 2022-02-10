Peterborough hope Mark Beevers can shore up defence in Preston clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterborough hope Mark Beevers can shore up defence in Preston clash

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 11.52am
Mark Beevers sat out Peterborough’s midweek loss at Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mark Beevers sat out Peterborough’s midweek loss at Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peterborough could make changes for the visit of Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday and will hope to have Mark Beevers available.

Defender Beevers was forced to pull out of Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing at Cardiff due to a hamstring strain and deputy Josh Knight struggled before he was withdrawn at the break.

Posh were brought back down to earth in Wales following a memorable FA Cup win over divisional rivals QPR last weekend.

Dan Butler (ankle), Harrison Burrows (foot) and Jack Taylor (hamstring) remain absent but defender Nathan Thompson will be assessed after he reported a muscle complaint earlier in the week.

Play-off chasing Preston are set to be without left-back Greg Cunningham for the trip.

He had to be replaced after 35 minutes of the midweek stalemate with Huddersfield due to a calf issue.

Joshua Earl replaced Cunningham in the 0-0 and could fill in again if the latter is not able to recover in time.

North End manager Ryan Lowe will need to check on Josh Murphy (calf), Sean Maguire (ankle) and Tom Barkhuizen (calf) but Izzy Brown (Achilles) is unlikely to play again this season.

