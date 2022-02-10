Alfie McCalmont could return as Morecambe host Gillingham in key clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfie McCalmont could return as Morecambe host Gillingham in key clash

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.42pm
Alfie McCalmont is on loan at Morecambe from Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Alfie McCalmont is on loan at Morecambe from Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is set to bring Alfie McCalmont back into the starting XI for the visit of Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham.

The Leeds loanee has not started since last month’s FA Cup exit at Tottenham but impressed during his cameo off the bench in the midweek loss at Lincoln.

McCalmont replaced Dylan Connolly at half-time and could be thrust into the team for a crunch clash at the bottom of the table on Saturday.

Liam Gibson (hamstring) and Aaron Wildig (calf) look set to remain absent for the Shrimps.

Gillingham have been rocked by the news Danny Lloyd will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

He joins Alex MacDonald (knee) on the treatment table for a lengthy period of time in a blow to new boss Neil Harris.

Mustapha Carayol (knee) and Ben Reeves (ankle) will be checked on but young forward Gerald Sithole (hamstring) is still absent.

Lowly Gills are 22nd in the table, one position and four points off Morecambe, who occupy the final place in the bottom four.

