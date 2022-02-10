Alfie McCalmont could return as Morecambe host Gillingham in key clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is set to bring Alfie McCalmont back into the starting XI for the visit of Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham.

The Leeds loanee has not started since last month’s FA Cup exit at Tottenham but impressed during his cameo off the bench in the midweek loss at Lincoln.

McCalmont replaced Dylan Connolly at half-time and could be thrust into the team for a crunch clash at the bottom of the table on Saturday.

Liam Gibson (hamstring) and Aaron Wildig (calf) look set to remain absent for the Shrimps.

Gillingham have been rocked by the news Danny Lloyd will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

He joins Alex MacDonald (knee) on the treatment table for a lengthy period of time in a blow to new boss Neil Harris.

Mustapha Carayol (knee) and Ben Reeves (ankle) will be checked on but young forward Gerald Sithole (hamstring) is still absent.

Lowly Gills are 22nd in the table, one position and four points off Morecambe, who occupy the final place in the bottom four.