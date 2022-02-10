Fabien Galthie not expecting different Ireland approach without Johnny Sexton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fabien Galthie not expecting different Ireland approach without Johnny Sexton

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.46pm
France head coach Fabien Galthie is preparing to host Ireland (David Davies/PA)
France head coach Fabien Galthie does not expect Ireland to modify their offensive style of play in the absence of injured captain Johnny Sexton.

Les Bleus were preparing for fly-half Sexton to lead the Irish in Paris this weekend before he was ruled out by a hamstring issue on Thursday morning and replaced by Joey Carbery.

Saturday evening’s mouth-watering Stade de France clash is already being touted as a potential Guinness Six Nations title decider, with both sides in form and producing free-flowing rugby.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has a hamstring issue
“We worked on Ireland and prepared for the game with him at fly-half,” Galthie said of Sexton.

“What we saw against Wales (last weekend) and New Zealand (in the autumn) he was their playmaker, their lead, their captain.

“We think this team are very structured, they have a very serene gameplan, they will keep that style of attack.

“We imagine they will keep the same fundamentals, attack and defence-wise despite the absence of Johnny Sexton.”

Les Bleus have made two changes to the starting XV which recovered from a slow start to defeat Italy 37-10 last weekend.

Centre Yoram Moefana will make his maiden championship start in place of the injured Jonathan Danty, while Francois Cros replaces Dylan Cretin in the back row.

Ireland are seeking a 10th consecutive win and Galthie is braced for a major test.

“It will be a solid match for us, Ireland arrive with a good run of victories, with the status of European number one and third in the world, therefore they are the best European adversary at the moment,” he said.

Yoram Moefana, with ball, will make his first Six Nations start
Yoram Moefana, with ball, will make his first Six Nations start (David Davies/PA)

“They come to Paris with the same ambition as us: to win.

“Clearly Saturday we are touching the summit of European rugby, the sublime side of European rugby.

“Our opponent is hugely admired by followers of rugby therefore all that obliges us to have the will power and the belief to raise our levels in all respects”.

France team: M Jaminet (Perpignan), D Penaud (Clermont), G Fickou (Racing 92), Y Moefana (Bordeaux), G Villiere (Toulon); R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), U Atonio (La Rochelle), C Woki (Bordeaux), P Willemse (Montpellier), F Cros (Toulouse), A Jelonch (Toulouse), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: P Mauvaka (Toulouse), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Bamba (Lyon), R Taofifenua (Lyon), T Flament (Toulouse), D Cretin (Lyon), M Lucu (Bordeaux), T Ramos (Toulouse).

