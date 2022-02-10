Craig Eastmond a concern for Sutton ahead of Forest Green clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Eastmond could be a doubt for Sutton ahead of their clash with Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green.

The midfielder was forced off with injury in the second half of Sutton’s 0-0 draw with Salford.

Ali Smith could be an option for the hosts after manager Matt Gray revealed that the midfielder had returned to training.

Kenny Davis will be assessed after missing the Ammies draw as a precaution after picking up a knock against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Rovers manager Rob Edwards has plenty of options ahead of pacesetters’ trip to Gander Green Lane.

Midfielder Regan Hendry is the only major concern for the side with a knee problem.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife missed out in the 2-1 win against Rochdale in midweek due to illness and Dom Bernard could come into the starting line-up again.

Forest Green are currently unbeaten in 18 games and are 10 points clear of second-placed Tranmere, with a game in hand.