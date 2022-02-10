Plymouth to assess Dan Scarr ahead of Shrewsbury clash By Press Association February 10 2022, 3.27pm Dan Scarr, right, is an injury doubt (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Plymouth will check on the fitness of Dan Scarr ahead of their match against Shrewsbury. The defender was feeling his hamstring towards the end of Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Crewe. Romoney Crichlow, the loan signing from Huddersfield, could replace Scarr if he is ruled out. January recruit Steven Sessegnon is still recovering from a hamstring problem. Shrewsbury are without Luke Leahy through suspension. The midfielder completes a two-match ban after collecting a 10th booking of the season. Deadline-day signing Tom Flanagan could make his belated debut. The former Sunderland centre-half missed the goalless draw with Wycombe in midweek through illness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Reece James ruled out of Chelsea’s clash with Plymouth by hamstring injury Defender Tom Flanagan in line for Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood Joe Riley to miss Carlisle’s clash with Shrewsbury Tom Flanagan returns from suspension as Sunderland clash with Bolton