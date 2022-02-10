Jamie Proctor closing in on Port Vale return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jamie Proctor closing in on Port Vale return

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 3.59pm
Jamie Proctor, left, is close to returning (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jamie Proctor, left, is close to returning (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jamie Proctor is close to a return for Port Vale ahead of the visit of Northampton.

The striker is back in training after recovering from a muscle injury.

Tom Conlon is still out with an Achilles problem and James Gibbons has a hamstring injury.

Boss Darrell Clarke could stick with the side which beat Carlisle 3-1 on Tuesday.

Northampton have doubts over Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby.

The duo missed the midweek win over Newport to undergo scans after sustaining knocks at Walsall on Saturday.

Neither have suffered a serious injury but they are rated 50-50 for the weekend.

Boss Jon Brady will be absent from the technical area on Saturday after he was booked for the fourth time this season against the Exiles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier