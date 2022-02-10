Jamie Proctor closing in on Port Vale return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Proctor is close to a return for Port Vale ahead of the visit of Northampton.

The striker is back in training after recovering from a muscle injury.

Tom Conlon is still out with an Achilles problem and James Gibbons has a hamstring injury.

Boss Darrell Clarke could stick with the side which beat Carlisle 3-1 on Tuesday.

Northampton have doubts over Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby.

The duo missed the midweek win over Newport to undergo scans after sustaining knocks at Walsall on Saturday.

Neither have suffered a serious injury but they are rated 50-50 for the weekend.

Boss Jon Brady will be absent from the technical area on Saturday after he was booked for the fourth time this season against the Exiles.