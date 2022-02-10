Joss Labadie suspended as Walsall prepare to face Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joss Labadie will be suspended for managerless Walsall when they host promotion-chasing Tranmere at the Banks’s Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old received his 10th caution in the defeat to fellow strugglers Scunthorpe on Tuesday and is now banned for two matches.

The club sacked manager Matt Taylor on Wednesday after a run of seven straight defeats, with Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler placed in temporary charge.

Devante Rodney, a January signing from Port Vale, has a chance of featuring for the first time as he battles back from a heel injury, while Jack Earing will also be assessed after suffering a head injury against Northampton.

Jay Spearing remains sidelined for Tranmere with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old midfielder suffered the problem against Stevenage on February 1 and did not feature in either of Rovers’ last two matches, away at Barrow and at home to Swindon.

Forward Josh McPake, who has been suffering with a sore hip, was an unused substitute in the win over Swindon on Tuesday but will be pushing for action.

Rovers have an impressive away record recently and have not lost on their travels in the league since a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield on October 30.