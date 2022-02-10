Premier League clubs to scale back Covid-19 emergency measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League clubs to scale back Covid-19 emergency measures

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 4.56pm
The Premier League will remove some of its Covid-19 emergency measures from Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Premier League will remove some of its Covid-19 emergency measures from Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Premier League clubs have agreed to remove the requirement for face coverings in indoor areas and limits on treatment time from Friday as they scale back Covid-19 emergency measures.

The reduction in case numbers nationwide has prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say all remaining Covid restrictions in England will be lifted by the end of the month, and the English top flight has in turn started to relax its protocols.

As well as the rules on face coverings and treatment times, the frequency of lateral flow testing has also been reduced.

On December 14 the league announced tests would be conducted daily on training days as concerns rose about the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with players and club staff taking tests in their cars before entering training grounds.

Testing will revert to being twice-weekly from Monday, the league said, and it hopes to phase out all Covid-19 emergency measures by the end of the month.

It is a far cry from December 20, when clubs announced their intention to play on amid calls to suspend the season.

A week later, the league recorded its highest number of positive cases in any seven-day period, with 103 players and staff testing positive between December 20 and Boxing Day amid a raft of Covid-related postponements.

The return of crowds this season after almost an entire campaign behind closed doors in 2020-21 has been welcomed by clubs but it is understood there was a discussion among club representatives at a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday about the rise in disorder at matches this season.

There was an acknowledgement among clubs of the issue and the need for continued talks with the police on the best ways to tackle the problem.

The suspension of the 2019-20 season forced clubs to pay rebates to some broadcast partners but clubs were given a much brighter update on Thursday, and told that international deals are now worth more collectively than the domestic contracts.

It is understood the league will give away in the region of £1.6billion in the next commercial cycle – 2022-23 to 2024-25 – in solidarity payments and to other causes.

