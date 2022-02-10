Shamal George back in contention for Colchester against Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shamal George back in contention for Colchester against Carlisle

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 5.09pm
Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George has served out his ban (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Colchester interim manager Wayne Brown must decide whether to hand goalkeeper Shamal George a return to the side for the Sky Bet League Two match against Carlisle.

George was sent off for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident during the draw against Swindon and has now served out a three-match ban.

Deputy Sam Hornby again impressed during the midweek defeat at in-form Mansfield and could be retain his place between the posts.

Forward John Akinde, recovering from Covid-19, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Noah Chilvers and defender Tom Dallison all missed out on Tuesday night, so could come back into contention, but Ryan Clampin (knee) remains unavailable.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen could give veteran forward Kristian Dennis another run-out at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Dennis, 31, joined on deadline day from St Mirren and made his debut when coming on for the closing stages of the 3-1 home defeat by Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Jamie Devitt returned for another spell with Carlisle after his switch from Barrow and could come into contention after his own second-half cameo at Brunton Park in midweek.

Jon Mellish and Brennan Dickenson will be assessed on respective knee problems as the struggling Cumbrians look to avoid losing five successive league games.

