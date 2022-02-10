Lincoln pair Teddy Bishop and Adam Jackson doubtful for Wycombe clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lincoln pair Teddy Bishop and Adam Jackson doubtful for Wycombe clash

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 5.14pm
Teddy Bishop could miss out again for Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Teddy Bishop could miss out again for Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lincoln could again be without Teddy Bishop and Adam Jackson for their League One clash with Wycombe.

Bishop has been struggling with a groin injury, while Jackson’s latest issue is a calf problem.

Michael Appleton was at least able to welcome back defender Joe Walsh for the first time since October for the midweek win over Morecambe and he played the full game.

Tom Hopper is closing in on a return from his shin injury, but Liam Bridcutt and Lewis Montsma (both knee) remain out.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make more changes after three matches without a win.

Ainsworth brought in Chris Forino, Sam Vokes, Jason McCarthy and debutant Lewis Wing against Shrewsbury in midweek and was happy with the performance despite seeing his side held to a frustrating 0-0 draw.

Anthony Stewart, Anis Mehmeti, David Wheeler and Ryan Tafazolli all dropped out, while there was no place in the squad for Newcastle loanee Jack Young.

Young will hope to be involved for the first time on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier