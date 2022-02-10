Alex Neil on verge of becoming Sunderland boss after Roy Keane deal falls flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Neil on verge of becoming Sunderland boss after Roy Keane deal falls flat

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 7.33pm
Alex Neil looks set to take charge at Sunderland (Jason Cairnduff/PA)
Sunderland are close to appointing Alex Neil as their new head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Hours after it emerged that the Black Cats had failed to finalise a deal to bring primary target Roy Keane back to the club despite several rounds of discussions, former Norwich and Preston boss Neil was understood to have agreed to take over at the Stadium of Light.

The 40-year-old Scot was one of a series of candidates with whom the club held talks – ex-Hull manager Grant McCann was also heavily linked with the post – and he is set to get the nod to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked in the wake of last month’s 6-0 Sky Bet League One defeat at Bolton.

Sunderland are yet to confirm Neil’s impending arrival but are expected to do so ahead of Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

He was sacked by Preston in March last year but had previously guided Norwich to promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats currently lie in fourth place in the third tier, just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, although they have played four games more than Wigan in second, with leaders Rotherham a further nine points clear.

Worryingly, they have lost each of their last three matches, the last two under interim boss Mike Dodds to bottom-of-the-table Doncaster and Cheltenham, who had not won in 11 attempts in the league.

Neil’s installation would, however, come amid huge disappointment among fans who had hoped Keane would reprise the role he performed on Wearside between August 2006 and December 2008, when he guided the cub out of the Sky Bet Championship into the Premier League and managed to keep them there.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder departed after his relationship with then owner Ellis Short soured and last managed in his own right at Ipswich in 2011, although he has coached with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland in the meantime.

