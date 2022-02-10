Danny Mullen keen to form dynamic Dundee strike partnership with Zak Rudden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Mullen believes he and recent signing Zak Rudden can forge a strong strike partnership and fire Dundee to cinch Premiership survival.

Rudden joined from Partick Thistle last month after hitting nine goals in the first half of the season, and he opened his account for his new club on his first start against Ross County last weekend.

Mullen scored one and forced an own goal off Toby Sibbick in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Hearts on a night when both forwards caused the hosts problems.

“The partnership was good against Hearts,” he said. “We troubled the defence from start to finish. Me going short, Zak in behind and sometimes the other way about.

“At times their defence didn’t know how to deal with it. To go to Tynecastle and do that against a top side, it was a good feeling.

“We’ve brought in good signings so hopefully everyone can chip in and at the end of the season we can look back on a good January transfer window.”

The win at Tynecastle ended a run of nine league games without a victory and lifted James McPake’s side above St Johnstone and off the foot of the table ahead of Monday’s Scottish Cup trip to Peterhead.

“It was a good feeling because it was our first win in a long time,” said Mullen. “It’s given us a lift but we’ll take one game at a time. Hopefully we can take confidence from that and get a wee run going now.

“In games in the past we’ve maybe only showed up for one half but against Hearts we were there for the full game. Even though we went behind we had the belief all the way through the game that we could get something.

“To go there and put in the performance we did, it’s positive signs. We enjoyed it but we’re now working towards our cup game on Monday.”