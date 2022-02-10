Lewis Stevenson urges Hibs team-mates to display their character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Stevenson urges Hibs team-mates to display their character

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.31pm
Lewis Stevenson knows what to expect at Gayfield (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Lewis Stevenson knows what to expect at Gayfield (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Stand-in Hibernian captain Lewis Stevenson has called for his team to show their character when they take on surprise package Arbroath in the Scottish Cup.

Hibs arguably landed one of the toughest assignments in the fifth round when they were handed a trip to Gayfield to face the part-timers who extended their lead at the top of the cinch Championship to five points on Wednesday.

Hibs have yet to win a league match in 2022 after going down 2-0 against Rangers on Wednesday and needed a solitary extra-time goal to see off Cove Rangers in the fourth round.

Stevenson knows many people will be looking out for a cup upset on Sunday.

“Oh, totally, I’m sure that’s why it got put on the telly,” he said. “But that’s why you need big characters.

“I’ve played in a lot of these games in the past and touch wood we’ve come out on top in most of them.

“We have to win it. It might be dirty, it might be a horrible win, a 1-0 scraped win, or we might play really well. But all we’re focusing on is getting a result.

“They’re flying, they’ve been winning all season. I’ve never actually played there but I’ve obviously seen them on the telly a few times this season, and they’ve got good players, good attacking players.

“I know a few of them from when we played in the Championship so I know it’s going to be a tough game – a different kind of game to Rangers, but just as hard.

“They’re flying, they score a lot of goals, and it’s going to be a battle. We need to roll our sleeves up.

“It’s a must-win game. Nothing else matters apart from this game and it will maybe take our mind off the league for a wee bit, being able to focus on the cup.

“We just need to roll the sleeves up and start taking our chances.”

As well as standing in for injured captain Paul Hanlon, Stevenson was back in central midfield amid the absence of Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis and following the departures of Alex Gogic and Melker Hallberg.

“It’s just one of those things -we’ve had a lot of injuries in key positions so people need to fill in and do a job where they can,” said the 34-year-old defender.

“I’m happy to play anywhere. I’ve played there before, although it has been a while.

“Rangers are probably strongest in midfield so we didn’t see a lot of the ball but I think I defended all right. Maybe I should have been better on the ball at times, but it does take a bit of getting used to, especially at Ibrox.”

