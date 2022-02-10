Matt O’Riley believes quality of team-mates have helped him settle at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt O’Riley believes quality of team-mates have helped him settle at Celtic

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.31pm
Matt O’Riley (arm raised) celebrates his first Celtic goal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Matt O'Riley (arm raised) celebrates his first Celtic goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Matt O’Riley admits the quality of his team-mates has made adapting to life at Celtic a smooth process but the midfielder felt he needed to score to truly settle down.

The former MK Dons midfielder produced his first goal for Celtic during Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old has also delivered three assists in his first five matches but was particularly happy to find the net.

“Obviously I am delighted,” he said. “I missed one chance against Dundee United which was a really good chance which was playing at the back of my mind a little bit.

“So I said before the game that I could do with scoring just for my own head and fortunately it happened.

“It was amazing, it was also in front of the fans which always makes it better.”

When asked how he had settled in, O’Riley said: “I feel good. I said when I came that I find it easier to play with better players in that sense.

“I know when they want the ball and when they are going to give me the ball so in that sense I found it easier to adapt.

“Some of the opposition are obviously tougher than in League One at times, like Rangers for example, but when you have good players around you it makes it easy.

“And off the pitch as well, everyone is just genuinely really nice people, which has made it really easy for me.

“The first game against Hearts I was a bit more nervous, just because it was my first game for a new club, but once the game starts I feel fine, I feel more than ready to contribute and obviously the more games you play the more confident you feel, and I feel really good at the moment.”

O’Riley has also been helped by the positive reaction of the Celtic supporters to his performances.

“It is not necessarily easy to settle in quickly at a club like Celtic so I am really happy with the way it is going and obviously support from fans is always nice and so I am very grateful for that,” he said.

