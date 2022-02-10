Refereeing decisions are ‘killing us’, says Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Refereeing decisions are ‘killing us’, says Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.32pm
Lewis Ferguson felt he was fouled in the box by Matt O’Riley (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lewis Ferguson felt he was fouled in the box by Matt O’Riley (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lewis Ferguson claimed refereeing decisions were “killing” Aberdeen as he reflected on their controversial defeat by Celtic.

Ferguson headed home the equaliser as Aberdeen came from two goals down at Pittodrie on Wednesday but Celtic went straight up the pitch to net the winner through Jota.

The Dons felt Liel Abada was offside when Anthony Ralston headed the ball into Jota’s path and that the Israeli winger impeded David Bates, but the goal was given and Celtic went on to win 3-2.

The Dons have now taken just two points from five games and slipped to ninth place in the cinch Premiership.

“We were excellent in the second half and deserved a point,” Ferguson said.

“To get done by a goal like that, where it looks as if he is offside and there is a foul on Bates, it’s harsh on the boys.

“It was the same at the weekend when we were done by a refereeing decision and it is killing us at the minute.

“When you are not on a good run these sort of things don’t go your way.

“Celtic are on a good run and it goes their way. That’s just the way it works.

“It’s disappointing to get done by a decision that is out of our control.”

Ferguson also thought he should have had a penalty when Matt O’Riley jumped into him at a high ball.

“I felt as if the boy wasn’t really looking at the ball or making an attempt to play the ball,” the former Hamilton midfielder said. “I think he was just trying to put his body into me.

“I think if it’s anywhere else on the park it is probably a foul. In the penalty area it’s not a foul – it’s one of those ones.”

The Dons now bid to kick-start their campaign with a Scottish Cup win at Motherwell on Saturday.

“It’s massive,” Ferguson said. “We set our aims at the start of the season and cup runs are big for this club.

“Hopefully we go put on a wining performance to get into the next round.

“There were a lot of positives in that second-half performance. We got two goals and were really aggressive.

“It was much, much better and we have to take that performance into the weekend and start the game like that.”

