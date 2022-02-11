On This Day in 2019 – Aaron Ramsey signs pre-contract agreement with Juventus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2019 – Aaron Ramsey signs pre-contract agreement with Juventus

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 6.00am
Aaron Ramsey became the highest-paid British footballer when he joined Juventus in 2019 (David Davies/PA)
Aaron Ramsey became the highest-paid British footballer when he joined Juventus in 2019 (David Davies/PA)

Juventus announced a deal to sign Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the end of his Arsenal contract on this day in 2019.

Ramsey, then 28, signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Italian giants as a free agent when his Arsenal deal expired at the end of June.

He agreed a four-year contract with Juve on wages of over £400,000 a week to become the highest-earning British footballer in history based on basic salary.

Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal's fans after their final home Premier League game of the 2018/19 season
Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal’s fans after their final home Premier League game of the 2018-19 season (John Walton/PA)

Ramsey had held preliminary talks with Barcelona and had received an offer from Paris St Germain, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan had all shown interest.

Signed by Arsenal as a 17-year-old from Cardiff for £5million at the age of 17, Ramsey turned down the London club’s offer of a new deal the previous September.

He made 262 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring 40 goals, with a season-best haul of 16 in all competitions in 2013-14.

But his spell in Italy was dogged by injury. He won the Serie A title with Juve in his first season and the Coppa Italia the following year, but made only 70 appearances in two and a half seasons, scoring six goals.

He never completed a back-to-back 90 minutes for Juve and became a fringe player when Massimiliano Allegri returned to the club as head coach in the summer of 2021.

Ramsey returned to the UK with Rangers on transfer deadline day last month, signing a six-month loan deal in a bid to kick-start his career.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier