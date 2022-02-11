Danny Cowley to assess forward options as Portsmouth face Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley could be tempted to pair Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs together when his side face Doncaster in League One.

Harness, who has 10 goals in 30 games this season, has been rested for the past two games, but Jacobs has stepped up in his absence and now has three goals in three to give Cowley a dilemma.

Cowley reported no fresh injury concerns after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Burton, but Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams remain out.

Joe Morrell serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Doncaster’s Tommy Rowe faces a late fitness test after he took a blow to the ankle in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Ipswich, being withdrawn at half-time.

Ethan Galbraith will definitely miss out with a calf problem, and is also a doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Lincoln, having returned to Manchester United for assessment.

John Bostock, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain out.

Ben Close has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on his knee.