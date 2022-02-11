Danny Cowley to assess forward options as Portsmouth face Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley to assess forward options as Portsmouth face Doncaster

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 8.58am
Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness has been rested for the last two games (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness has been rested for the last two games (Will Matthews/PA)

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley could be tempted to pair Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs together when his side face Doncaster in League One.

Harness, who has 10 goals in 30 games this season, has been rested for the past two games, but Jacobs has stepped up in his absence and now has three goals in three to give Cowley a dilemma.

Cowley reported no fresh injury concerns after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Burton, but Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams remain out.

Joe Morrell serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Doncaster’s Tommy Rowe faces a late fitness test after he took a blow to the ankle in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Ipswich, being withdrawn at half-time.

Ethan Galbraith will definitely miss out with a calf problem, and is also a doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Lincoln, having returned to Manchester United for assessment.

John Bostock, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain out.

Ben Close has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on his knee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier