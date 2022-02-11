Hamstring injury likely to sideline John O’Sullivan for Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington are expected to be without John O’Sullivan for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Crewe.

O’Sullivan scored in the 2-0 win over Oxford on Tuesday night but was later forced off with a hamstring injury which is likely to see him sidelined this weekend.

The striker’s absence will come as a blow to Stanley boss John Coleman, who is targeting back to back league wins for just the second time this season.

He could be boosted, though, by the fact both top scorer Colby Bishop and Joe Pritchard are back in training following respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Crewe remain just one place off the bottom of League One after suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Plymouth last time out.

Manager David Artell is still without a number of players as he looks to turn around a run of form which has seen the Railwaymen take just one point from their last five league outings.

Mikael Mandron has had a scan on a knee injury and while the results were better than expected the French forward is some weeks away from recovery.

Likewise, Manchester City loanee Ben Knight, Rio Adebisi and Scott Robertson are all absent.