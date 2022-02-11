Ovie Ejaria set to miss Reading’s clash with Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ovie Ejaria set to miss Reading’s clash with Coventry

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 10.38am
Reading playmaker Ovie Ejaria picked up an injury in training (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Reading are expected to be without Ovie Ejaria for the visit of Coventry.

The midfielder picked up an injury in training ahead of the midweek defeat to Bristol City and boss Veljko Paunovic does not yet know how long he will be out for.

Yakou Meite (knee) could be back involved after a run-out with the Under-23s and Tom McIntyre (foot) could also be involved.

Felipe Araruna (knee), Scott Dann (hamstring), Alen Halilovic (hamstring), Dejan Tetek (hamstring) and Femi Azeez (ankle) remain in the treatment room.

Coventry will hope to have Fankaty Dabo back.

The wing-back has returned to training after a pelvic area and could join the squad.

Midfielders Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly have been ruled out for six to eight weeks with respective calf and hamstring injuries, while striker Matty Godden is still a week away from fitness due to his appendicitis.

Boss Mark Robins is hoping that a sickness bug that has gone around the club in the past week clears up as his side look to get their play-off challenge back on track.

