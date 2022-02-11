Jack Payne could be involved when Swindon host Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Payne could be involved for Swindon as they host Scunthorpe.

The midfielder has returned to training following a knee injury but is not fit enough to start.

Jonny Williams is out for around a week with a groin niggle while Jordan Lyden and Dion Conroy both have Achilles injuries.

Midfielder Louis Reed is back in contention after serving a two-match ban.

Tom Pugh will be suspended for Scunthorpe.

The midfielder was sent off for two yellow cards during the midweek win over Walsall – the Iron’s first three points since Boxing Day.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney is also suspended.

The Iron are looking for first back-to-back wins since February 2021 as they aim to beat the drop out of the Football League.