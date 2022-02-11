Jed Wallace could make Millwall return against Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall could hand winger Jed Wallace a first start for two months at home to Cardiff.

Wallace has built up his fitness after a quad injury by coming off the bench in the Lions’ last two games against Preston and Fulham.

Former Cardiff defender Scott Malone will be assessed after missing Tuesday’s defeat at Fulham with a hamstring niggle.

Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard, who underwent knee surgery in December, is unlikely to be risked despite playing 45 minutes for Millwall’s Under-23 side earlier this week.

Cardiff have no fresh injury concerns for manager Steve Morison’s return to Millwall.

Morison played over 330 games for the Lions in three different spells at the Den between 2009 and 2019.

Curtis Nelson remains a doubt and could miss out again but captain Joe Ralls played over 70 minutes on his comeback from injury in Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat of Peterborough.

Loan signing Uche Ikpeazu has scored twice in two games from the bench, but may have to settle for a place among the substitutes once more.