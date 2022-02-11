Nathan Baxter again ruled out for Hull ahead of Fulham clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter remains sidelined as runaway Championship leaders Fulham come to town.

The on-loan Chelsea shot-stopper has missed the last two matches through illness and will again be unavailable on Saturday.

Andy Cannon and Callum Elder will be fit to feature for the Tigers, as will Lewie Coyle after returning to the line-up in Tuesday’s loss at Derby

Manager Shota Arveladze says Mallik Wilks is making progress in his recovery from a metatarsal injury sustained in December.

Saturday’s match sees Marco Silva return to Hull for the first time since leaving the East Yorkshire club in 2017.

The Portuguese’s first job in English football was with the Tigers and he has just been named Championship manager of the month for January.

Free-scoring Aleksandar Mitrovic will be looking to add to his 30-goal tally for the season at the MKM Stadium, having scored a brace in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Millwall.

Kenny Tete missed that game and recent matches with a groin complaint.