Paul Downing to face check on groin injury as Rochdale take on Harrogate

Paul Downing will be assessed for Rochdale as they prepare for their clash with Harrogate.

The defender is set to have a scan for a groin injury.

Luke Charman will also be assessed after picking up a knock to his knee, but manager Robbie Stockdale is hopeful the forward can be involved against Harrogate.

Jimmy Keohane has returned to training but the weekend game will come too soon for him.

Harrogate could have some players returning to contention ahead of the trip to Rochdale.

Ryan Fallowfield could be an option for Simon Weaver after progressing from a recent setback.

Calum Kavanagh could also be in line to feature after recovering from injury, but Jack Muldoon could continue in the starting line-up.

The Sulphurites are still without Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Simon Power.