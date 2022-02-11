Newport to welcome back Oliver Cooper for visit of Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newport to welcome back Oliver Cooper for visit of Oldham

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 11.24am
Newport’s on-loan midfielder Oliver Cooper is expected to return against Oldham on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Newport’s on-loan midfielder Oliver Cooper is expected to return against Oldham on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Wales Under-20 midfielder Oliver Cooper is set to return to the Newport starting line-up against Oldham at Rodney Parade.

Cooper, who has impressed during his loan spell from Swansea, was given a breather at Northampton in midweek with manager James Rowberry concerned about his heavy workload.

Veteran striker Kevin Ellison, scorer of the late winner at Oldham in August, has recovered from surgery on his cheek and could rejoin the matchday squad.

Despite successive defeats to Forest Green and Northampton, Rowberry is unlikely to make dramatic changes at the start of a run of five home games in Sky Bet League Two.

Oldham, now within two points of safety after claiming successive league wins for the first time this season, are hopeful new signings Mike Fondop-Talom and Tope Obadeyi will be fit.

Fondop-Talom missed Tuesday’s 2-1 home win against Bristol Rovers due to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury on his debut.

Fellow striker Obadeyi (knee) also missed the Rovers clash as a precautionary measure and Hallam Hope will be checked after missing the last three games.

Oldham’s former Newport boss John Sheridan is likely to include midfielder Chris Missilou, who was released from his Exiles contract in December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]