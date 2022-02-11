Eddie Howe backs Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin to earn France call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin to earn France call-up

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 11.31am
Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin has been backed to force his way into the France squad (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin has been backed to force his way into the France squad (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe has challenged Newcastle maverick Allan Saint-Maximin to play himself into the France squad as he continues to light up the Premier League.

The 24-year-old livewire turned in a superb individual display in the Magpies’ vital 3-1 home win over Everton on Tuesday, after which Toffees boss Frank Lampard described him as “pretty unplayable”.

Head coach Howe realises what a talent he has on his hands in the £16million Frenchman, and is convinced that with even more to come, he can star on the international stage.

Howe said: “A hundred per cent that’s something he can achieve, without a doubt. He’s got everything you’d want in his locker already.

“You look at his performance the other day – the cross for Ryan Fraser’s goal from a position in which there was no space to get that ball into the box was incredible, but his overall work-rate and endeavour and attitude were very good and if he can hit that consistently, then what a player he can be.

“There’s no doubt he’s got the talent to do anything he wants to do, but finding that on a consistent basis will be the challenge for any player of his type. It’s not easy, but I’ve been very, very pleased with him in recent weeks.”

Saint-Maximin’s ability to dribble at pace has mesmerised defences since his arrival from Nice in August 2019, although as his reputation has grown, opponents have worked hard to nullify a man who too often in the recent past has represented relegation-threatened Newcastle’s only threat.

However, boosted by the club’s January spending spree and ongoing work on the training pitch, he proved too hot to handle in midweek and both he and Howe will hope for a repeat when Aston Villa come calling on Sunday.

Howe, who has a doubt over England full-back Kieran Trippier, said: “He’s unique as a person and as a player. I’m excited by him.

“Every time he steps onto the pitch, there’s that feeling that you don’t quite know what he’s going to do and how he can win you this game because he is a match-winner, there’s no doubt about that.

“Some of the things he did in his last game, I thought, were exceptional, but I want to see that again and again on a more consistent basis.”

Saint-Maximin has been repeatedly linked with a move away from St James’ Park, although the club’s new ownership means his departure is no longer the inevitability it once seemed.

Howe said: “There’s no intention from my side to lose Maxi.

“I’ve seen no indication from the player that his head’s anywhere other than Newcastle and making sure he’s committed to us in this position and trying to elevate the team out of the difficulties we’re in.”

