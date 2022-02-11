Crawley likely to be unchanged for clash with Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley boss John Yems has no selection issues ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Hartlepool.

Yems has a full squad at his disposal as the Reds attempt to build upon Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at Harrogate.

Striker Aramide Oteh scored his first goal in his second appearance since completing his move from Salford and will hope to retain his place.

Midfielders George Francomb and Will Ferry got the nod at Harrogate as Ludwig Francillette and James Tilley made way.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee will assess a few unnamed players after they reported stiffness following the midweek win over Barrow.

Captain Nicky Featherstone remains unavailable as he completes a three-match ban following his red card in the goalless draw at Exeter on January 29.

Striker Marcus Carver is working on his fitness and not expected to be involved as he comes back from a groin injury.

Pools forward Jordan Cook has still not recovered from a thigh injury.